Khloe Kardashian, Mario Lopez Confirmed As 'X Factor' Hosts

As speculated, Khloe Kardashian Odom and Mario Lopez have been named hosts of The X Factor, Fox confirmed Tuesday.

The pair will first appear on the reality competition show during the live shows that start this November.



Kardashian of course made her name as part of her famous family's E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its various spinoffs. Lopez hosts hosts the syndicated celebrity news magazine show Extra.

Lopez and Kardashian replace X Factor's season one host Steve Jones, who was let go from the show along with judges Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger after the first season. Creator and judge Simon Cowell had said he wanted two hosts, a boy and girl, for season two, like the British version of X Factor.