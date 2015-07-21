Khloé Kardashian Gets FYI Talk Show

Khloé Kardashian has been tapped to host a primetime talk show for FYI.

Kocktails With Khloé has been picked up for eight one-hour episodes, which are set to premiere later this year.

“I'm lucky that I've been able to invite fans into my life and home on a weekly basis and this show will give me an opportunity to continue to do that with new and exciting guests,” said Kardashian, who is also an executive producer on the show.

Kocktails is from Pilgrim Studios. In addition to Kardashian, Pilgrim’s Craig Piligian and FYI’s Gena McCarthy, Toby Faulkner and Lauren Wohl will executive produce.

The reality TV maven will also return to E! this fall on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.