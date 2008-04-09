KHBS, KHOG Offer The CW on Digital Channel

Hearst-Argyle Television Arkansas stations KHBS Fort Smith and KHOG Fayetteville will debut The CW on their digital channels starting April 28.

Branded “Arkansas CW,” the 24-hour service will include CW staples like America’s Next Top Model and Smallville, along with Saturday animation block Kids’ WB!.

KHBS and KHOG will continue to air ABC programming on their primary channels.

The stations will also consider news options for their CW feed.

“Our new 24/7 CW program service allows us to expand on the opportunities to serve our community with a broader range of programming, including content targeting younger audiences,” KHBS/KHOG president and general manager Jim Prestwood said. “We also see this as a great opportunity to expand the 40/29 news brand.”