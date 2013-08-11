KeynoteSpeakers Announced for NYC Television Week

NYC Television Week, produced by NewBay Media and the National Association of Broadcasters, has announced its keynote speakers.

The initial group of announced speakers for the inaugural event are: Irwin Gotlieb, chairman, GroupM; Peter Liguori, president and CEO, Tribune Co.; Steve Mosko, president, Sony Pictures Television; Tony Pace, CMO, Subway; Rich Ross, CEO, Shine America; Deb Roy, chief media scientist, Twitter; Gordon Smith, president and CEO, NAB; and David Stern, commissioner, National Basketball Association.

NewBay Media is the publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.

"We are honored to have such prominent thought leaders join us for NYC Television Week," Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, said. "From sports to advertising to programming to media investments and policy, these speakers represent the great breadth of the television industry, which is being analyzed, examined, and celebrated like never before at this event."

NYC Television Week begins Oct. 28 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel with a networking breakfast, followed by keynote addresses and discussions centering on various industry topics, prior to the evening's B&C Hall of Fame gala. The inaugural NYC Television Week, which will examine the breadth of today's TV industry -- from broadcast to cable, satellite to Internet video and beyond -- then continues at the Metropolitan Pavilion on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

For all updates on speakers, the agenda, and to register for the event, visit NYCTelevisionWeek.com.