KEYE Launching Telemundo on Digital Channel

KEYE, the Four Points Media-owned, Nexstar-managed CBS affiliate in Austin, will begin airing Telemundo programming on its channel 42.2 on Oct. 1. Its CBS programming and local newscasts will continue to air on channel 42.

KEYE executives say the move is a response to the huge growth in Hispanic population the region has seen, with about 23% of Central Texas claiming such roots. "Telemundo is a leading producer of high quality content for Hispanics in the United States and is recognized for its originally produced primetime novelas, news and weekend primetime movie showcases," said KEYE President/General Manager Amy Villareal. "The addition of the Telemundo programming underscores KEYE's commitment to the local market and the station's strategies to increase viewership and expand and improve service for its advertisers."

In addition to airing 125 hours of Telemundo programming weekly, KEYE will produce two local newscasts in Spanish, which will air weekdays at 5 and 10 pm.

Four Points Media LLC is owned by Cerberus Capital Management and its seven stations are managed by Nexstar Broadcasting Group.