KEYE To Air Radio Show in Place of Morning Newscast

Starting Oct. 5, Four Points Media’s KEYE Austin will simulcast a radio program in place of KEYE Morning News from 6-7 a.m. KEYE has entered into an agreement with Entercom Communications and KAMX FM to broadcast the JB and Sandy in the Morning radio show on Channel 42.

Nexstar manages the Four Points stations.

“As most of our viewers are aware, Austin has four great television news morning shows that are all essentially the same,” said KEYE President/General Manager Amy Villareal. “Through KEYE’s unique partnership with Entercom, KAMX, and the JB and Sandy radio morning show, we will offer our early morning Central Texas viewers and advertisers an innovative, entertaining approach to morning television.”

JB and Sandy offer a “compelling blend of humor, reality and listener involvement,” according to KEYE. The pair air from 6 to 10 a.m. on KAMX. KEYE meteorologist Kelly Slifka will provide live weather and traffic updates during the broadcast.

KEYE was third among Austin stations in revenue last year, according to BIA Financial.

“Partnering with KEYE and CBS will allow JB and Sandy to reach a larger audience, thus benefiting our valuable advertisers, listeners and viewers and the local Austin community,” said Entercom Austin Vice President/Market Manager Nancy Vaeth-DuBroff.

Earlier in the week, KEYE announced it would begin airing Telemundo on its digital channel Oct. 1. KEYE is also to launch a 4 p.m. news Sept. 15.