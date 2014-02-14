Key Sponsors Returning to Univision’s ‘Belleza’

AT&T, Colgate, Garnier, Maybelline New York and Kia Motors have signed up as sponsors of Univision’s beauty competition and reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina (Our Latin Beauty).

Beyond commercials, the sponsors will be involved in the program with integrations and product placement. Custom programming content will be co-created with the network.

“These celebrated brands return as sponsors of the longest-running and most popular reality beauty competition in Hispanic television as part of their commitment to this important demographic,” said Keith Turner, president of ad sales and marketing at Univision, in a statement. “Through their activations, these brands gain a unique opportunity to connect with our engaged audience of Hispanic viewers and benefit from the connectedness of all our platforms.”

AT&T, which has been with the show for seven years, will be the exclusive sponsor of voting on the show. AT&T will spotlight its anti texting-while-driving campaign during the show and will sponsor an off-air contest in which viewers can use social media to submit design, photography and choreography.

Colgate Optic White returns as exclusive oral care sponsor. A Colgate Smile feature (La Sonrisa Colgate) will let fans vote for the contestant with the best smile and win a trip for two to the show’s finale in Miami.

Garnier and Maybelline, which have been with the show since it launched in 2007 will each be showcased in challenges for the contestants.

Kia is the official car of Nuestra Belleza Latina this season. The winner will get the keys to a 2014 Kia Soul in addition to $200,000 in cash and prizes provided by the sponsors and Univision.

The series premieres Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.