Kevin Walsh to Lead CBS Television Stations’ San Francisco Area Properties

CBS Television Stations has appointed Kevin Walsh president and general manager of the group’s San Francisco Bay Area properties.



Walsh, who was previously VP and general manager of the CBS-owned Sacramento duopoly KOVR-TV and KMAX-TV, will oversee the operations of KPIX-TV and KBCW-TV in the Bay Area as well as The CW affiliate KSTW-TV in Seattle.



Walsh succeeds Bruno Cohen, who is retiring from the company at the end of this month.



“Kevin’s long track record of success in Sacramento and, before that, decade of experience in San Francisco make him an excellent choice to follow in the footsteps of Bruno Cohen, and ensure that we have a smooth leadership transition at our stations in the Bay Area,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We look forward to having Kevin work with our talented employees both in San Francisco and Seattle to make sure we continue to do a great job of serving our viewers, advertisers and community partners in these important markets.”