Kevin Spacey Tapped to Host Tony Awards on CBS

CBS announced Tuesday it has named Kevin Spacey as the host of the 71st annual Tony Awards.

Spacey, star and executive producer of Netflix’s House of Cards, won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play in Lost in Yonkers in 1991.

“I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” said Spacey. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

CBS will hold the ceremony live at the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday, June 11. Nominations for the Tony Awards will be announced May 2.

White Cherry Entertainment’s Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner return as executive producers of the show. Weiss will serve as director for the 18th straight year.