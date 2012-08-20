Kevin Reilly Elevated to Fox Entertainment Chairman
Fox has promoted Kevin Reilly to the elevated title of chairman
of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company, the network announced Monday.
The five-year veteran of Fox will now oversee all
programming, scheduling, marketing, research, digital and business affairs for
the network, which has been the top-rated broadcaster among adults 18-49 for eight
consecutive seasons.
"Kevin is a uniquely gifted executive with the strong
strategic vision and creative instincts to ensure that Fox continues to drive
the future of our industry," said Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of Fox Networks
Group. "We are incredibly fortunate to have him here and thrilled he will be
with us for many more years."
Reilly's promotion comes as News Corp. has been
restructuring its senior leadership team, upping Rice to chairman-CEO of FoxNetworks Group in late July to oversee Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports
Media Group, FX, Fox International Channels and the National Geographic
Channels. Last week, David Haslingden, president and COO of Fox Networks Group,
announced his plans to step down at the end of the year.
Reilly joined Fox from NBC in 2007.
