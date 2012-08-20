Kevin Reilly Elevated to Fox Entertainment Chairman

Fox has promoted Kevin Reilly to the elevated title of chairman

of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company, the network announced Monday.

The five-year veteran of Fox will now oversee all

programming, scheduling, marketing, research, digital and business affairs for

the network, which has been the top-rated broadcaster among adults 18-49 for eight

consecutive seasons.

"Kevin is a uniquely gifted executive with the strong

strategic vision and creative instincts to ensure that Fox continues to drive

the future of our industry," said Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of Fox Networks

Group. "We are incredibly fortunate to have him here and thrilled he will be

with us for many more years."

Reilly's promotion comes as News Corp. has been

restructuring its senior leadership team, upping Rice to chairman-CEO of FoxNetworks Group in late July to oversee Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports

Media Group, FX, Fox International Channels and the National Geographic

Channels. Last week, David Haslingden, president and COO of Fox Networks Group,

announced his plans to step down at the end of the year.

Reilly joined Fox from NBC in 2007.