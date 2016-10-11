Kevin McHale Returns to Turner Sports

Boston Celtics great Kevin McHale is returning to Turner Sports as an NBA analyst.

He has struck a multi-year deal for TNT game telecasts and analysis on NBA TV's Fan Night.

McHale was with Turner from 2009-2011 before exiting to coach (the Houston Rockets) and work in the NBA front office. He was a guest analyst on TNT's NBA playoff coverage last season.

“Kevin is one of the most respected basketball minds in the history of the game and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to the Turner family,” said Albert “Scooter” Vertino, GM of NBA Digital and senior VP of programming for Turner Sports.

McHale teamed with Larry Bird and Robert Parish in the Celtics' front court, recording three NBA championships. His jersey was retired in 1994.