Kevin Levy Promoted to Exec VP at CW

Kevin Levy has been promoted to executive VP, program planning, scheduling, and acquisitions, The CW Network. Levy was named senior VP, program planning and scheduling at The CW in 2014.

Levy oversees the strategic planning and scheduling of all programming across The CW’s schedule, and has expanded his responsibilities to include the acquisitions of movies, specials and series.

“Kevin’s depth of experience and knowledge of scheduling and acquisitions are invaluable to The CW, especially as we expand our primetime schedule and add a sixth night of programming this fall,” said Mark Pedowitz, president, The CW. “I’m very pleased to announce this well-earned promotion.”

Levy has been with the network since it launched in 2006, coming on board as director, program planning and scheduling. He was promoted to VP in 2007. Levy began his television career in 1998 as an assistant in the scheduling department at CW predecessor UPN.