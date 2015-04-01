Kevin James Signs Deal With Sony TV, Will Topline Comedy Series

Kevin James is returning to the studio behind his CBS sitcom The King of Queens, signing a two-year first look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The deal will have James star in a new comedy series as well as produce TV projects under his Hey Eddie Productions banner. Additionally, James and Hey Eddie have re-upped with Sony’s Columbia Pictures a new two-year deal to continue to produce film projects.

“Kevin is an extraordinary talent and we have a long successful relationship together with The King of Queens,” said Steve Mosko, president of SPT. “It’s great to have him back in the family and we’re very excited about his next big comedy series.”

James has a long history with Sony/Columbia. Aside from King of Queens, which ran on CBS from 1998-2007, James made his film debut in 2005’s Hitch alongside Will Smith. James has since starred in Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. James formed Hey Eddie Productions at Sony in 2007 with producing partner and manager Jeff Sussman.

This year, James will star in Paul Blart 2 and Pixels and lend his voice to Hotel Transylvania 2.