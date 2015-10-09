Kevin James Lands Comedy on CBS

Kevin James is coming back to CBS, starring in an as yet untitled multicamera comedy. James is also the executive producer and writer, while Bruce Helford, Rock Reuben and Jeff Sussman join him in the executive producer ranks.

Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios are in on the production.

James had substantial success with The King of Queens, which aired on CBS for nine seasons and continues to show in syndication, before venturing into film work, including the Paul Blart: Mall Cop franchise.

In the new comedy, James plays a freshly retired police officer looking forward to spending quality time with his wife and three kids, only to discover he faces much tougher challenges at home than he ever did on the streets, according to CBS.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be back in business with Kevin James!” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS entertainment. “He’s an incredibly talented star on every screen and every stage, who appeals to a broad audience. We can’t wait to start working with Kevin and the amazing comedy talents of Bruce Helford and Rock Reuben on this exciting new project.”

The Wrap previously reported the James project.