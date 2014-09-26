Kevin Hart, Jimmy Fallon Set To Appear in Jerry Seinfeld Series

Over-the-top video streaming service Crackle will launch a new season of its hit series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee on Nov. 6, the service said Friday.

Celebrities set to converse with series host/creator Jerry Seinfeld during the fifth season of the Emmy-nominated series include Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Colleen Ballinge (Hipsterhood), Bill Burr (Walk Of Shame), Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Kevin Hart (Think Like A Man Too), Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer), and Ali Wentworth (In Living Color).

Previous episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee currently running on Crackle have featured such comedy legends as Jason Alexander, Aziz Ansari, Alec Baldwin, Mel Brooks, Louis CK, Larry David, Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Seth Meyers, Howard Stern and Jon Stewart, among others, said company officials.

This story originally appeared on Multichannel.com.