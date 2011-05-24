Kevin Costner to Star in, Co-Produce History's 'The Hatfields and the McCoys'

The History

Channel announced on Tuesday that it has greenlit production on a new

scripted miniseries, The Hatfields and the McCoys, with Academy Award

winner Kevin Costner attached to star and co-produce.

Costner will portray "Devil" Anse Hatfield; the miniseries will chronicle the

events that lead to one of the greatest feuds in American history. The Hatfields

and the McCoys will be produced by Leslie Greif's production company,

Thinkfactory, with Costner serving as a production partner.

"The Hatfields and the McCoys is a classic tale of American history. These are names that

are widely recognized, yet few people know the real story that made them

famous," said Nancy Duboc, president/GM, History. "We are thrilled that Kevin

Costner, one of the most iconic American actors of our time, will be starring

as Devil."

The miniseries is

slated to premiere in 2012, marking the 150th anniversary of the dispute, which nearly resulted in a conflict between the states of West Virginia (home to the Hatfields) and Kentucky (home to the McCoys).

"As an avid

history fan, I am thrilled to join with Leslie Greif and History in this

dramatic re-telling of a classic and timeless tale that is forever immersed in

the folklore of our country," Costner said.

History's announcement followed an earlier announcement that the network wkill work with producer Mark Burnett on The Bible, a five-part docudrama to bow in 2013.