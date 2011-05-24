Kevin Costner to Star in, Co-Produce History's 'The Hatfields and the McCoys'
The History
Channel announced on Tuesday that it has greenlit production on a new
scripted miniseries, The Hatfields and the McCoys, with Academy Award
winner Kevin Costner attached to star and co-produce.
Costner will portray "Devil" Anse Hatfield; the miniseries will chronicle the
events that lead to one of the greatest feuds in American history. The Hatfields
and the McCoys will be produced by Leslie Greif's production company,
Thinkfactory, with Costner serving as a production partner.
"The Hatfields and the McCoys is a classic tale of American history. These are names that
are widely recognized, yet few people know the real story that made them
famous," said Nancy Duboc, president/GM, History. "We are thrilled that Kevin
Costner, one of the most iconic American actors of our time, will be starring
as Devil."
The miniseries is
slated to premiere in 2012, marking the 150th anniversary of the dispute, which nearly resulted in a conflict between the states of West Virginia (home to the Hatfields) and Kentucky (home to the McCoys).
"As an avid
history fan, I am thrilled to join with Leslie Greif and History in this
dramatic re-telling of a classic and timeless tale that is forever immersed in
the folklore of our country," Costner said.
History's announcement followed an earlier announcement that the network wkill work with producer Mark Burnett on The Bible, a five-part docudrama to bow in 2013.
