Keteyian Named Full-Time Correspondent for '60 Minutes Sports'

CBS News' chief investigative correspondent Armen Keteyian

will be a full-time correspondent for Showtime'supcoming 60 Minutes of Sports.





Keteyian will continue to contribute occasionally to CBS

News daily broadcasts. From 1997-2006, he was a featured correspondent for

HBO's Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel and a reporter for CBS' coverage of

the NFL and college basketball. He returned to Real Sports in 2010.





In addition to Keteyian, the monthly news magazine will

feature on-air talent from 60 Minutes and CBS Sports.





"Armen is the perfect correspondent for our new

program," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman and executive producer of 60

Minutes and co-executive producer of 60 Minutes Sports.

"He has the reporting experience in news, sports and at 60 Minutes

to bring us high quality 60 Minutes stories for the new Showtime

edition."



60 Minutes of Sports is scheduled to debut in

January.