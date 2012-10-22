Keteyian Named Full-Time Correspondent for '60 Minutes Sports'
CBS News' chief investigative correspondent Armen Keteyian
will be a full-time correspondent for Showtime'supcoming 60 Minutes of Sports.
Keteyian will continue to contribute occasionally to CBS
News daily broadcasts. From 1997-2006, he was a featured correspondent for
HBO's Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel and a reporter for CBS' coverage of
the NFL and college basketball. He returned to Real Sports in 2010.
In addition to Keteyian, the monthly news magazine will
feature on-air talent from 60 Minutes and CBS Sports.
"Armen is the perfect correspondent for our new
program," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman and executive producer of 60
Minutes and co-executive producer of 60 Minutes Sports.
"He has the reporting experience in news, sports and at 60 Minutes
to bring us high quality 60 Minutes stories for the new Showtime
edition."
60 Minutes of Sports is scheduled to debut in
January.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.