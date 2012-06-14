Kerry Washington, Nick Offerman to Announce Emmy Noms

Scandal star Kerry Washington and Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman will announce the nominations for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards, it was announced Thursday.

The two television stars will join Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, on July 19 at 5:40 a.m. PT.

The Primetime Emmys will take place Sept. 23 from the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel will host the awards, which will air on ABC.