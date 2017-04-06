Kerry Brockhage Upped at NBCU

NBCUniversal said Kerry Brockhage has been promoted to executive VP and chief counsel for NBCU Content Distribution.



In that role, she will continue to serve as the primary legal counsel for the distribution of NBCU’s portfolio of networks across multiple platforms, and report to Matt Bond, chairman, content distribution, and Kimberley Harris, executive VP and general counsel for NBCU.



Brockhage will also head up legal strategy for the distribution of NBCU’s cable networks, NBC and Telemundo owned stations, regional sports networks, as well as the Olympics with cable, satellite, telco, and digital MVPDs, as well as new OTT/OVD platforms. Brockhage is also overseeing the legal activity for the distribution of content on multiple devices, and the negotiations and structures agreements involving NBCU’s TV Everywhere and on demand offering.



