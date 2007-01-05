Kerin Named VP at NBCU Domestic TV

Donna Kerin has been named VP, advertising and media sales, for NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, reporting to senior VP Barbara "Bo" Argentino.

Previously, Kerin served as a sales account executive in late night and daytime sales for NBC.

In her new role, she will be responsible for national advertising and media sales for NBC Universal's current first-run syndicated programming.

Kerin joined NBC in 1998 as an account executive and the following year joined the Pax Network sales team. Prior to NBC, she was group director at Grey Advertising and also held national negotiator and group supervisor positions with Mediacom and Scali, McCabe, Sloves. She began her career in sales at ESPN.