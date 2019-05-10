Kenya Barris to Star in, Exec Produce ‘Black Excellence’ on Netflix

Netflix has ordered Black Excellence from Kenya Barris, which it said is “inspired by Barris' irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture.” Black Excellence “looks to pull the curtain back and reboot the ‘family sitcom’ in a way we've never seen before.”

Barris and Rashida Jones will star and executive produce. Hale Rothstein will exec produce too.

Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society will produce.

Jones was in The Office, Parks and Recreation and Angie Tribeca.

Barris is the creator of ABC comedy Black-ish, which has spawned the spinoffs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

In August, Netflix announced a multi-year overall production deal with Barris.