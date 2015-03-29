Kentucky-Notre Dame Thriller Smashes TBS Record

Kentucky's nail biting victory over Notre Dame in the Elite Eight, which put the Wildcats in the Final Four and continued their march towards history, netted TBS its most-watched program in history.

The Midwest regional final drew 14.7 million viewers on Saturday night, ranking as the second-most watched college basketball game in cable history. Last year's Final Four matchup between Kentucky and Wisconsin, which holds the record with 16.3 million, aired across TBS, TNT and truTV. Saturday's game is most-watched in cable history on a single network.

The game, which peaked with nearly 20 million viewers from 10:45-11 p.m. ET, also set a record with an 8.4 household rating. Including Wisconsin's win over Arizona in the West regional final, TBS averaged 11.7 million viewers on Saturday, the highest average for that night in ten years.

Kentucky and Wisconsin will face off once again in the Final Four on April 4. The win pushed the Wildcats' record to 38-0, the best in college basketball history. Kentucky is two wins away from the first undefeated season since 1976.

Through Saturday night, the NCAA tournament is averaging 9.9 million viewers, up 2% over last year and tracking as the highest viewership average in 22 years.