Kentucky Derby Up Slightly With 16 Million Viewers

Saturday's running of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, drew 16 million viewers to NBC, up 4% from last year’s race.

The race coverage, which went from 6:16-7:02 p.m. ET, was the fifth time in the past seven years that the Derby drew north of 15 million viewers. Viewership peaked with 17.9 million from 6:30-6:45 p.m. ET.

The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is set for May 16.