Trending

Kentucky Derby Draws 16.2M Viewers to NBC

By

Saturday's running of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, drew 16.2 million viewers to NBC, the second-most watched since 1989 (18.5 million on ABC).

The race, which went from 6:05-6:53 p.m. ET, was only surpassed by the 16.5 million that tuned in to see Super Saver win the 2010 Derby. Viewership was up 9% from last year and up 12% over 2011. The top five metered-markets were: Louisville; Ft. Myers, Fla.; Cincinnati, Knoxville; and West Palm Beach, Fla. (tied).

The pre-race coverage from 5-6:05 p.m. drew 9.1 million viewers, up 12% from last year and notched the second-best viewership for pre-race coverage, which dates back to 1992. Coverage on the NBC Sports Network, which ran from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., drew 500,000 viewers, up 19% from last year.

The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is set for May 18.