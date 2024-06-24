Kent Gibbons To Retire as Content Director of ‘B+C’, ’Multichannel News’

Kent Gibbons, content director, Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, will retire on June 28. He started at Multichannel News 30 years ago.

Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C and MCN, will succeed Gibbons atop the publications, part of Future B2B, starting July 1.

Gibbons graduated from Pace University in New York and spent the next decade reporting at newspapers, including the Poughkeepsie Journal, and temporary assignments at Gannett’s flagship USA Today in Washington, before landing at MCN in 1994. He was named editor-in-chief of MCN and B+C in 2018.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time covering the multichannel TV industry, starting from my early days at MCN covering the nascent satellite- and telco-TV platforms that competed with cable and then working the cable finance beat before taking editor positions, starting in the late ‘90s,” said Gibbons. “Mostly I treasure the relationships formed with colleagues at MCN and then at B+C, including my current peers Tom Umstead, Jon Lafayette, Dan Frankel, Mike Demenchuk; the recently retired John Eggerton; and of course my partner in news, Mike Malone. The magazine and website and our events, including this fall's NYC TV Week and Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, are in great hands. I also want to thank bosses past and present, especially Carmel King, for their support and guidance."

Malone joined B+C in 2005. He’s worked as both an editor and reporter at the magazine, covering the local TV beat, then the network beat, then both. He was a finalist for a Jesse H. Neal Award for excellence in business journalism five times. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and the Boston Globe.

“I’m excited to move up to content director, and to lead our staff as we continue to cover the dynamic world of television,” Malone said. “I thank Kent for his leadership over the years, wish him well in retirement, and apologize in advance for all the texts and phone calls as he tries to relax.”