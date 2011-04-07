‘Kennedys'Steady In Third Night

Episode four

of The Kennedys delivered 806,250

viewers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Wednesday, down 4% from the prior night.

All four

airings on ReelzChannel Wednesday night combined for 1.7 million total viewers

and a 2.38 household rating, according to Nielsen fast national data.

The 1.7 million watchers was on-par with episode three while the household rating dipped 4%.