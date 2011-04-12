‘Kennedys'Peaks at 1.4 Million Viewers for Finale
The Kennedys' two-hour finale on ReelzChannel Sunday
night drew 1.4 million viewers at 8 p.m. ET and a 1.86 household rating.
That was
twice the number of viewers that tuned for episode five on Thursday, which sunk
to about 700,000 watchers at 8 p.m. ET. The miniseries' premiere on April 3
drew 1.3 million viewers at the same hour, and steady declined throughout the
week until Sunday's conclusion.
All three
airings of the final two episodes combined for a 2.56 household rating and 1.9
million viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals.
