‘Kennedys'Peaks at 1.4 Million Viewers for Finale

The Kennedys' two-hour finale on ReelzChannel Sunday

night drew 1.4 million viewers at 8 p.m. ET and a 1.86 household rating.

That was

twice the number of viewers that tuned for episode five on Thursday, which sunk

to about 700,000 watchers at 8 p.m. ET. The miniseries' premiere on April 3

drew 1.3 million viewers at the same hour, and steady declined throughout the

week until Sunday's conclusion.

All three

airings of the final two episodes combined for a 2.56 household rating and 1.9

million viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals.