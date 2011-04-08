‘Kennedys' Drops 9% for Episode Five
The premiere of The
Kennedys episode five delivered 737,237 viewers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on
Thursday, dropping 9% from the previous night's airing.
A total 1.6 million viewers watched the fifth episode over
all four airings on ReelzChannel Thursday, combining for a 2.38 household rating.
That viewership number is down 6% from Wednesday's episode while
the rating is on par.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.