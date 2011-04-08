‘Kennedys' Drops 9% for Episode Five

The premiere of The

Kennedys episode five delivered 737,237 viewers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on

Thursday, dropping 9% from the previous night's airing.

A total 1.6 million viewers watched the fifth episode over

all four airings on ReelzChannel Thursday, combining for a 2.38 household rating.

That viewership number is down 6% from Wednesday's episode while

the rating is on par.