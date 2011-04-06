‘Kennedys' Drops 35% In Episode Three
The third episode of The Kennedys miniseries on
ReelzChannel drew an audience of 841,000 viewers at 8 pm ET/5pm PT Tuesday
night, down 35% from Sunday night's premiere.
Sunday's premiere of the first two episodes drew 1.3 million
viewers at the 8 p.m./5 p.m. initial airing, and a total 1.9 million viewers
throughout the night.
All four airings of Tuesday's episode combined for more than
1.7 million total viewers and a 2.48 household rating, according to Nielsen
fast national data.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.