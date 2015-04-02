Kennedy Named KYW Philadelphia GM

Brien Kennedy has been named president and general manager of KYW-WPSG Philadelphia, the CBS Television Stations-owned CBS-CW duopoly. Kennedy has been VP and general manager of WCCO Minneapolis since 2010. He succeeds Jon Hitchcock, who took the WTIC-WCCT Hartford general manager job.

"Brien is an extremely talented and community-oriented broadcast executive who has done a terrific job of leading our team at WCCO-TV during the past five years," Dunn said. "He assumed responsibility for overseeing one of the crown jewels of our station group and made the station even stronger and more successful by coming to work every day with a commitment to excellence and innovation. We're excited to have him make this move to Philadelphia and once again enhance the legacy of a great CBS station and also make the most of the opportunity we have to drive growth at The CW Philly."

Kennedy joined the CBS group in 2003 as station manager of WTVX in West Palm Beach. In 2005, he was promoted to president and general manager of WFOR- WBFS Miami and WTVX. He was later general manager at WPEC in West Palm.

"I feel extremely fortunate to work with Peter and everyone else at CBS who have been so supportive during my time with the company," Kennedy said. "Working with all the great people we have at WCCO-TV has been an amazing experience. I'm proud of what we've accomplished as a team and leave the Twin Cities knowing that CCO is well positioned for even more growth and success in the future. My wife and I are excited to return to the East Coast, where we both have family, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the talented and experienced team we have in Philadelphia."

