Kendrick Lamar to Appear on ‘Power’

Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar will appear in an episode of Starz drama Power July 29. Lamar will be opposite star 50 Cent.

“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney [Kemp, creator], 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power,” said executive producer Mark Canton. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

Lamar released his debut album “good kid, m.A.A.d city” in 2012. His second album, “To Pimp a Butterfly,” was released in March 2015 and garnered Lamar five Grammy nominations, with a win for Best Rap Album. Lamar released the album “DAMN” last year.

Starz would not say what kind of character Lamar will play.

Power returned for its fifth season on Sunday, July 1. 50 Cent is an executive producer. The drama tells the story of Ghost St. Patrick, who seeks to leave the criminal world to focus on his legitimate business as a nightclub owner. He finds the balance between the two tricky.