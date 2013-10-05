Kendall Out as 'Arsenio' Showrunner

Neal Kendall, executive producer of CBS Television Distribution's The Arsenio Hall Show, has departed the new late-night syndicated talker as of Friday, according to sources.

Eric Pankowsi, CTD's senior vp of programming, will step in as interim executive producer. A new EP will be hired.

CTD had no comment.

Arsenio opened to a strong 1.7 rating/4 share in households in the metered markets after its first week, but that number has been dropping off over each of the four weeks the show has been on the air. At the end of the show's fourth week, those numbers had dropped to a 1.0/2, down 41%. In its second week of national ratings, the show had dropped 18% from its first week to a 0.9 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen.

Hall and Octagon Entertainment's John Ferriter remain executive producers on the program. CTD produces The Arsenio Hall Show in partnership with Tribune Broadcasting, and also distributes it. Tribune airs the show on its owned TV stations in late-night time slots.