Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Reunite for Good Burger Sketch on ‘Tonight Show’

Fans of Nickelodeon’s 1990s sketch comedy series All That can rejoice as stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited Wednesday night to recreate the Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show.

Host Jimmy Fallon reminisced about his first job, working at the fast food joint with Ed (Mitchell).

The sketch, which was later turned into a movie, featured a Roots-backed version of “We’re All Dudes”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odQQ4jgGpFU[/embed]