Ken Werner to Run Warner Bros.' Consolidated Syndication Unit

Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, is set to head Warner Bros.’ newly combined TV-distribution group. Eric Frankel, head of Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution since 2001, is exiting the company.

“In the past few years, the markets served by our two divisions have evolved into one marketplace,” said Bruce Rosenblum, president of Warner Bros. Television Group, in a statement. “It is clear that having two domestic distribution units in an environment of blended distribution windows is neither financially prudent nor strategically smart. Having one operation represent our product to syndicated, cable and satellite buyers domestically will help us to better serve these clients, be more nimble and responsive in the marketplace and heighten our competitive advantage.”

The unit, which still will be called Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, will continue to handle all sales of first-run syndicated programs, off-network programs and feature films to local television stations, while also taking on the sale of those same properties to pay, cable, satellite and broadcast networks.

Werner has been president of WBDTV since August 2006, leading the sales effort for TMZ, negotiating a long-term programming partnership with the NBC Universal TV stations for The Bonnie Hunt Show, Extra, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show and securing the renewal of The Tyra Banks Show.

Prior to joining the division, Werner was executive vice president of distribution for The WB. He’s also held executive positions at CBS, Disney, Columbia Pictures Television and Viacom Enterprises.