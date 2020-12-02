Ken Jeong, Joel McHale Host Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will host Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 (working title) live from Los Angeles. The hosts will look back at 2020 during the 3 ½ hour New Year’s event, and salute the year that awaits. Toast & Roast happens 8-10 p.m. ET live, MT/PT tape-delayed, and then 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET.

The duo were in the cast on Community and host podcast The Darkest Timeline.

“Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox Entertainment. “These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the new year!”

Fox Alternative Entertainment produces the broadcast and Carol Donovan is executive producer. This is the first year that Fox’s New Year’s Eve special will be produced entirely by Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Jeong is a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer and created and starred in ABC comedy Dr. Ken. He appeared in Crazy Rich Asians and The Hangover film franchise.

McHale hosts Card Sharks on ABC and was in CBS comedy The Great Indoors.