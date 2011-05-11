Ken Burns, Michael Moore Join Olbermann's Current TV Show

Filmmakers Ken Burns and Michael Moore are among the regular

contributors who will lend their views to the new Countdown with Keith

Olbermann premiering June 20 on Current TV.

Other contributors to the weeknightly commentary show announced Wednesday are comedian Richard

Lewis, Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas, and Nicole D. Lamoureux, executive

director of the National Association of Free Clinics.

"I'm delighted and honored that so many of my friends --

who are, not coincidentally, among the top progressive and entertainment voices in

the country today -- will be joining me as contributors to Countdown on Current," said Olbermann, Current TV's chief news officer

as well as the show's host and executive producer.

Olbermann announced in February that he was joining the

independent cable network after parting ways with MSNBC in January.