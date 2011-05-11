Ken Burns, Michael Moore Join Olbermann's Current TV Show
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Michael Moore are among the regular
contributors who will lend their views to the new Countdown with Keith
Olbermann premiering June 20 on Current TV.
Other contributors to the weeknightly commentary show announced Wednesday are comedian Richard
Lewis, Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas, and Nicole D. Lamoureux, executive
director of the National Association of Free Clinics.
"I'm delighted and honored that so many of my friends --
who are, not coincidentally, among the top progressive and entertainment voices in
the country today -- will be joining me as contributors to Countdown on Current," said Olbermann, Current TV's chief news officer
as well as the show's host and executive producer.
Olbermann announced in February that he was joining the
independent cable network after parting ways with MSNBC in January.
