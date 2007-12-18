Kelly Ripa Brings The Streak to ESPN

ESPN will produce and air The Streak, a one-hour documentary following a high-school wrestling team that has been undefeated for 34 years.

Talk-show host Kelly Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, will act as executive producers of the film in conjunction with ESPN Content Development.

“From the start, Kelly’s and Mark’s enthusiasm for this project has been as much a selling point as the jaw-dropping record of the Brandon High wrestling team,” said Joan Lynch, ESPN executive producer and vice president of ESPN Content Development, in a statement. “Great stories like this one need to be told and can be enjoyed by sports fans and non-sports fans alike because of the personal story lines and drama behind the team's amazing success."

Brandon High School in Tampa, Fla., has a wrestling program with a 451-0 winning streak dating back 34 years. Along the way, it amassed 18 state championships and 66 individual state champions. For the documentary, ESPN will follow the team’s 2007-08 season.

The Streak is set to debut on ESPN in October.