Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain to Perform in ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, Derek Hough, Jeff Dunham and Terry Fator, who won season two of America’s Got Talent, are set to perform on the live two-hour season finale of the show on NBC Sept. 20.



The top 10 finalists will perform Tuesday, Sept. 19 starting at 8 p.m. Vying for a $1 million grand prize are singer Evie Clair, dance group Diavolo, singer Chase Goehring, singer Angelica Hale, singer Mandy Harvey, comedian Preacher Lawson, dance group Light Balance, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne, singer Kechi and animal act Sara and Hero.



The 10 finalists will perform in a stage show Nov. 3-4 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.



NBC says it is the most-watched season in the 12-year history of America’s Got Talent. The show is averaging 15.8 million viewers in live plus seven day ratings, up 14% over last summer. In adults 18-49, Talent is up 10% (3.4 vs. 3.1). An increased focus on strong storytelling related to the contestants has helped, say the producers.



America’s Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.