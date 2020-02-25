Kelly Clarkson Returns as Host of ‘Billboard Music Awards’ on NBC

Kelly Clarkson will host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on NBC April 29. It will be Clarkson’s third straight time hosting the music awards. Dick Clark Productions produces the three-hour live telecast.

Clarkson is a coach on NBC’s The Voice and hosts her eponymous daytime show. A pop star who got her start as a contestant on American Idol--she won in 2002--she has three Grammys to her name.

The Billboard Awards happens in Las Vegas.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.0 million viewers, according to “live plus same day” Nielsens.

Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Deaton and Amy Thurlow are executive producers of the telecast.