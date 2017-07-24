Kellie Castruita Specter Elevated at WNET New York

Kellie Castruita Specter has been named WNET New York’s chief marketing and engagement officer.

Specter is a nearly two-decade veteran of the company, which owns New York public TV stations Thirteen and WLIW21, and operates NJTV. Most recently, she served as senior director of communications and marketing.

In her new role, Specter will oversee all of the company’s marketing and communications, as well as other community engagement efforts.