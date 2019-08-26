Keke Palmer Joins ‘Good Morning America’ Third Hour

Keke Palmer has been named co-host of the third hour of ABC’s Good Morning America. The actress and singer joins Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on the program, her co-hosts making the announcement on the show Aug. 26. The third hour is called GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.

Palmer filled in as co-host this summer when Haines was on maternity leave.

“It’s been a blast having Keke co-host this summer,” said Rory Albanese, executive producer. “She brings a unique and spontaneous energy viewers love. She’s a multi-talented artist, and I’m thrilled to have her join Michael and Sara every day. The three of them are a terrific team, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Palmer played Cinderella on Broadway and has released two albums. She hosted Just Keke on BET and was in Grease Live! and Scream Queens on Fox and the film Akeelah and the Bee.

“You add to so much of what we do here. This is not just a gift for us,” Strahan said. “It’s a gift for America.”

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke features the hosts’ takes on viral stories, celebrities, human interest and pop culture.