Keith Turner To Leave NBCU

NBC Universal sales and marketing president Keith Turner is leaving the company, NBC U confirmed Friday morning.

In an internal memo obtained by B&C, NBC Universal chairman Bob Wright said Turner has been “an outstanding leader of our Sales organization for the past eight years and has played a significant role in our success throughout his almost 20-year career at NBC.”

Turner has been with the company since 1987, beginning in NBC network sales.



In the memo, Wright said Turner is leaving to "pursue career opportunities outside the company." While Turner's destination is not yet known, early speculation has included a reunification at AOL under Falco.

His departure follows the recent resignations of NBC Universal Television Group president and chief operating officer Randy Falco to join AOL and NBC Universal Cable and Domestic TV and New Media Distribution David Zaslav to join Discovery.

The major moves come as rumors continue to swirl about a massive executive reorganization at NBC Universal that has many hypothesizing NBC Universal Television Group chief Jeff Zucker will ascend to replace Bob Wright.

NBC says an announcement regarding a replacement for Turner is expected in the near future.