‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Notches 3.2M Viewers for Return

Season 12 of E’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered May 1 to 3.2 million total viewers and a 2.0 among adults 18-49, according to L+3 day ratings reported by the network.

The popular reality series was up 4% versus last season’s average and 8% higher than the finale.

Leading out of KUWTK, #RichKids of Beverly Hills notched 1.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 among adults 18-49.

The season four premiere of #RichKids came in +22% and +29% versus the season three debut and average, respectively.