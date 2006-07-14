Keaton Joins TNT's Company

TNT has added Michael Keaton as one of the stars of its original limited series The Company. The actor will star alongside Chris O'Donnell and Alfred Molina in the six-hour series based on the Robert Littell best seller.

The limited series, slated to premiere in summer 2007, follows the CIA during the Cold War. It is being directed by Mikael Salomon (Band of Brothers) from a script by Ken Nolan (Black Hawk Down).

The network is seeing a strong summer in the ratings on the strength of returning series The Closer and new drama Saved, which has averaged 3.5 million viewers over the first five episodes, Michael Wright, senior VP of original programming for TNT and TBS, told critics at the network's TCA presentation.