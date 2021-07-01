Keaton Fuchs Named KTRK Houston News Director

Keaton Fuchs has been named news director at KTRK Houston. He’ll lead the Eyewitness News team at the ABC affiliate.

Since 2016, Fuchs has been a digital producer, investigative producer and, most recently, head of content and data strategy for the station.

“This is a time in our industry when we are seeing dramatic changes in how and where local viewers want to get their news and information and, given Keaton’s vast experience in content and data strategy, he is the right person to lead KTRK, Houston’s news leader, into the future,” said Wendy Granato, KTRK president/general manager.

In his previous role, Fuchs formed a stationwide digital content strategy which led to KTRK being No. 1 in the market on social and digital platforms for television news, the station said. Fuchs has also been responsible for training station anchors and reporters on technology that modernizes storytelling, and managers on real-time data analysis used to underscore content decisions. He also developed the first mentorship program at the station.

“There are few newsrooms that can boast the accomplishments that ABC13 can,” said Fuchs. “A station of exceptional, leading reporting that early on embraced the mission of reporters like legendary Marvin Zindler, who fought for what was right--to give a voice to all, and a fearless pursuit of truth. To lead this newsroom in that great tradition while introducing innovations in news gathering and storytelling is an incredible honor. I can’t wait to get started!”

KTRK is part of the ABC-owned group. Fuchs succeeds Rehan Aslam, who was named news director at WABC New York.