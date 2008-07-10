KDSM Outsources Newscast to WHO

Local TV’s WHO Des Moines, Iowa, will produce 13 News at 9 on FOX 17 for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KDSM when the newscast launches in September.

The primetime newscast will run for one hour Monday-Friday and 30 minutes on weekends.

“With the Channel 13 news team and resources, we will be able to bring central Iowa great coverage,” KDSM general manager Mike Wilson said, “and more in-depth stories of local community news, sports and weather."

WHO regional vice president and GM Dale Woods called the partnership “a tremendous opportunity to service central Iowa viewers in this relatively new time period.”