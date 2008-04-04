KDPX Palm Springs Adds RTN

KDPX Palm Springs, Calif., will debut Retro Television Network on a digital channel next month.

KDPX is an ION Media Holdings station in the No. 144 DMA.

RTN features “primetime all the time” programming from decades past. It’s owned by Equity Media Holdings, which announced earlier this week that its “existing capital resources are not sufficient to fund operations.”

“I think there is a real pent-up demand in our market for a network like RTN,” KDPX general manager James Primm said. “Over the past 10 years since we first went on the air, I have had many viewers ask us to bring them many of the programs we will now carry on RTN.”