KDAF, WKCF Try New Newscasts

Tribune's CW outlet KDAF Dallas is launching a 5:30 p.m. news September 21st. The half-hour program will feature a high school sports segment along with the regular news staples. It will be anchored by Walt Maciborski and Amanda Salinas.

"We are very excited to be able to expand our news presence in North Texas," said VP/General Manager Joseph A. Young. "We feel this not only increases our footprint in this growing market, but continues to serve our local viewers in a unique way."

Also increasing its footprint is WKCF Orlando, a Hearst-owned CW affiliate. Sister WESH will produce a 10 p.m. news for WKCF starting August 31st, reports the Orlando Sentinel. "I think people want more news when they want it," WESH/WKCF President/General Manager Jim Carter told the newspaper.

Stations are increasingly opting to create local programming for the fall, to better serve local viewers and often to cut back on the costs of syndicated programming. WTVT Tampa announced a Friday football program yesterday, one of many local programs stations are launching this fall.