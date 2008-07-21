KCSG Salt Lake City Grabs MNT Affiliation

KCSG, a small independent in Salt Lake City, will become Utah’s MyNetworkTV affiliate Aug. 18.

Branded MyKCSGTV, the station will broadcast 12 hours per week of primetime MNT programming, such as Celebrity Expose and Jail. It assumes the MNT affiliation from KJZZ.

“KCSG is excited about the opportunity to be affiliated with MyNetworkTV,” general manager Ray Hardy said. “Being with a major network enhances our programming with target demos we have not had before.”

KCSG airs in the growing No. 35 DMA. The full-power outlet bills itself as “the only TV station providing locally produced news and other programming outside the northern Utah area.” It covers southern Utah and part of Nevada, as well.

According to BIA Financial Network, the station, owned by Southwest Media, claimed just 0.2% of Salt Lake City TV revenue last year. Larry Miller-owned KJZZ, which becomes an independent Aug. 18, took in 10% of last year’s TV revenue.

“The station’s local programming has helped them to build an excellent relationship with their community,” MNT executive vice president Paul Franklin said of KCSG, “and will serve as a great platform for our weekly primetime lineup.”