KCET Tucks In 'The Dreamsters'

Independent noncommercial KCET Los Angeles, which in January dropped its PBS affiliation and its iconic kids shows, has picked up original kids series, The Dreamsters, according to its creator-producer Steve Syatt, who also heads up SSA Public Relations. Syatt says it is the first original preschool series pickup for the station as an indie.



The Dreamsters will debut with an hour prime time special on Mother's Day, May 8, he told B&C.



Syatt, who created the series and wrote all the music, says among the guest artists performing on the show are Brian Setzer (his orchestra and Stray Cats), Davy Jones (The Monkees), Tommy James (sans the Shondelles), Steve Lawrence (of Steve & Edie), and Ron Dante (The Archies).



The show is a live-action musical format aimed at preschoolers and families. Its goal, says Syatt, is to introduce preschool children "to the many forms of music as well as to all the creative arts, and to build their creativity and imagination."



"KCET is extremely pleased to serve as the flagship station presenting The Dreamsters," said Mary Mazur, KCET Chief Operating Officer, in a statement. "This program exemplifies our commitment to partnering with the creative community in Los Angeles and builds on our long history of bringing quality children's and arts programs to public television."



Since Jan. 1, KCET has been going it alone, without a PBS affiliation or the $7 million in dues it paid in 2010, which helped prompt the move.

KCET will promote the show with a Dreamsters family concert April 30 at the House of Blues.